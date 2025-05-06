Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Realty index falling 184.63 points or 2.69% at 6684.97 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Godrej Properties Ltd (down 4.95%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 3.63%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 2.95%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 2.65%),Anant Raj Ltd (down 2.41%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 2.35%), Sobha Ltd (down 2.19%), DLF Ltd (down 1.74%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 1.07%), and SignatureGlobal India Ltd (down 0.29%).

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 673 or 1.4% at 47276.78.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 206.46 points or 1.37% at 14842.69.

The Nifty 50 index was down 69.55 points or 0.28% at 24391.6.

The BSE Sensex index was down 173.02 points or 0.21% at 80623.82.

Also Read

On BSE,927 shares were trading in green, 2897 were trading in red and 157 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News