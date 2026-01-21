CreditAccess Grameen jumps on sharp Q3 profit rebound

CreditAccess Grameen surged 7.95% to Rs 1,338.95 after the microfinance lender delivered a strong turnaround performance in Q3 FY26.

Net profit swung to Rs 252.1 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with a loss of Rs 99.5 crore in Q3 FY25. On a sequential basis, profit after tax more than doubled, rising 100.4% from Rs 125.8 crore in Q2 FY26.

Net interest income grew 13.4% YoY to Rs 976.9 crore and remained almost flat QoQ. Non-interest income rose 21.2% YoY to Rs 55 crore and increased 2.8% over the previous quarter.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 337.9 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with a loss of Rs 128.9 crore in Q3 FY25. Sequentially, PBT almost doubled, rising 99.8% from Rs 169.2 crore in Q2 FY26.

Pre-provision operating profit came in at Rs 680.5 crore in Q3 FY26, up 9.2% YoY but down 2.1% QoQ. Employee expenses increased 27.2% to Rs 226.9 crore while other expenses rose 20% to Rs 108.2 crore. Depreciation and amortisation rose 5.5% YoY to Rs 16.4 crore. Impairment costs fell sharply by 54.4% YoY to Rs 342.6 crore, aiding the bottom-line recovery. On the balance sheet front, assets under management rose 7.1% YoY to Rs 26,566 crore, while disbursements grew 13.4% YoY to Rs 5,767 crore. The lender added 2.06 lakh new borrowers during the quarter, with 39% being new-to-credit customers. Portfolio share of unique borrowers improved to 43% in Q3 FY26 from 41% in Q2 FY26.

Asset quality continued to strengthen, with PAR 0+ declining to 4.4% from 4.7% in the previous quarter. Collection efficiency improved to 95.5% in December 2025 from 94.5% in September 2025. Declining new PAR accretion led to reduction in credit cost by 54.4% YoY to Rs 342.6 crore. Operationally, the branch network expanded 7.9% YoY to 2,222 branches, while employee strength increased 12.2% YoY to 21,701. Retail finance portfolio share rose to 14.1% in December 2025 from 11.1% in September 2025. Liquidity remained strong at Rs 2,397.4 crore, equivalent to 8.4% of total assets, while the capital adequacy ratio stood at a healthy 26.4%.