Central Bank of India gains after Q2 PAT rises nearly 51% YoY to Rs 913 crore

Central Bank of India gained 2.28% to Rs 58.70 after the bank reported 50.91% jump in net profit to Rs 913 crore on a 17.08% increase in total income to Rs 9,849 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24. Net interest income (NII) improved by 12.62% to Rs 3,410 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 3,548 crore in Q2 FY24. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Net interest margin (NIM) was 3.44% for the quarter ended 30 September 2024 as against 3.29% for the quarter ended 30 September 2023. Operating profit of the public sector bank for the September24 quarter was Rs 2,165 crore, up 41.50% YoY.

Provisions in Q2 FY25 increased by 35.35% to Rs 1252 crore from Rs 925 crore in Q2 FY24.

Gross NPA of the bank as on 30 September 2024 stood at Rs 11,604 crore as against Rs 10,666 crore as on 30 September 2023 and Rs 11,388 crore as on 30 June 2024.

More From This Section

Gross NPA ratio was at 4.59% as on 30 September 2024 as compared to 4.62% as on 30 September 2023 and 4.54% as on 30 June 2024.

Net NPA ratio was at 0.69% as on 30 September 2024 as compared to 1.64% as on 30 September 2023 and 0.73% as on 30 June 2024. As on 30 September 2024, total deposits and total advances of the bank were Rs 3,91,914 crore (up 5.57% YoY) and Rs 2,52,944 crore (up 9.48% YoY), respectively.

Central Bank of India is engaged in providing banking and financial services with wide range of products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, large corporates, public bodies and institutional customers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News