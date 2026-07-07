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Hexaware Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 33.96 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 27.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.24 lakh shares

Bharti Hexacom Ltd, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd, Bosch Ltd, Lodha Developers Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 July 2026.

Hexaware Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 33.96 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 27.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.24 lakh shares. The stock lost 3.52% to Rs.516.55. Volumes stood at 18409 shares in the last session.

Bharti Hexacom Ltd registered volume of 3.02 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 22.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13417 shares. The stock rose 0.50% to Rs.1,474.65. Volumes stood at 7691 shares in the last session.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd witnessed volume of 343.22 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 21.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15.75 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.27% to Rs.141.95. Volumes stood at 28.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Bosch Ltd clocked volume of 14944 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1981 shares. The stock lost 0.71% to Rs.41,838.85. Volumes stood at 1248 shares in the last session.

Lodha Developers Ltd saw volume of 11.07 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.96 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.58% to Rs.1,089.40. Volumes stood at 4.62 lakh shares in the last session.

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First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

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