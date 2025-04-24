Volumes soar at Home First Finance Company India Ltd counter

Home First Finance Company India Ltd recorded volume of 4.22 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 25.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16300 shares

Syngene International Ltd, KIOCL Ltd, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Dalmia Bharat Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 April 2025.

Home First Finance Company India Ltd recorded volume of 4.22 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 25.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16300 shares. The stock lost 0.68% to Rs.1,291.95. Volumes stood at 13752 shares in the last session.

Syngene International Ltd saw volume of 4.04 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 18.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21535 shares. The stock dropped 10.01% to Rs.675.00. Volumes stood at 24206 shares in the last session.

KIOCL Ltd saw volume of 1.5 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 14.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10565 shares. The stock increased 14.41% to Rs.290.20. Volumes stood at 7968 shares in the last session.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd saw volume of 42095 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 10 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4210 shares. The stock increased 6.28% to Rs.3,029.95. Volumes stood at 2554 shares in the last session.

Dalmia Bharat Ltd registered volume of 45513 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5184 shares. The stock rose 3.71% to Rs.1,963.75. Volumes stood at 3151 shares in the last session.

