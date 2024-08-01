Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Jubilant Pharmova Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Jubilant Pharmova Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd recorded volume of 101.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.78 lakh shares

Firstsource Solutions Ltd, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, Sapphire Foods India Ltd, Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 01 August 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd recorded volume of 101.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.78 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.13% to Rs.859.30. Volumes stood at 11.18 lakh shares in the last session.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd registered volume of 497.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 48.08 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.48% to Rs.299.35. Volumes stood at 32.8 lakh shares in the last session.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd witnessed volume of 241.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 35.49 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.53% to Rs.1,269.30. Volumes stood at 46.6 lakh shares in the last session.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd recorded volume of 9.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.37 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.13% to Rs.1,703.60. Volumes stood at 1.95 lakh shares in the last session.

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd saw volume of 34.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.68 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.38% to Rs.785.40. Volumes stood at 4.46 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 6: Swapnil secures bronze, Hockey- IND 1-2 BEL in 4th quarter

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 400 pts from record high, Nifty below 25,000; Infy, M&M weigh

Parliament LIVE: RJD, Congress MPS protest inside Parliament over Bihar quota issue

LIVE news: India to record above-normal rainfall in August and September, forecasts IMD

Oil prices rise during trade on risk of broadening Middle East conflict

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story