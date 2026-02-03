Volumes soar at Kalpataru Projects International Ltd counter

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd recorded volume of 1.47 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 29.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5053 shares

CRISIL Ltd, PCBL Chemical Ltd, Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd, Aarti Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 03 February 2026.

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd recorded volume of 1.47 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 29.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5053 shares. The stock lost 0.95% to Rs.1,114.60. Volumes stood at 6898 shares in the last session.

CRISIL Ltd witnessed volume of 51250 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 22.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2236 shares. The stock dropped 0.48% to Rs.4,792.95. Volumes stood at 3597 shares in the last session.

PCBL Chemical Ltd notched up volume of 10.6 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 16.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 64462 shares. The stock rose 14.40% to Rs.306.25. Volumes stood at 64273 shares in the last session. Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd clocked volume of 1.22 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 14.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8215 shares. The stock gained 0.40% to Rs.1,153.85. Volumes stood at 7831 shares in the last session. Aarti Industries Ltd saw volume of 7.97 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 14.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 53808 shares. The stock increased 12.41% to Rs.419.45. Volumes stood at 66330 shares in the last session.