Volumes soar at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd counter

Triveni Turbine Ltd, Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd, Latent View Analytics Ltd, Jindal Worldwide Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 06 February 2024.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd clocked volume of 11.67 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 223.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5231 shares. The stock gained 1.76% to Rs.2,127.00. Volumes stood at 14991 shares in the last session.

Triveni Turbine Ltd recorded volume of 3.22 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 13.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24502 shares. The stock gained 13.56% to Rs.403.35. Volumes stood at 32783 shares in the last session.

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd registered volume of 5231 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 996 shares. The stock rose 3.99% to Rs.3,400.00. Volumes stood at 1075 shares in the last session.

Latent View Analytics Ltd registered volume of 3.76 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 84209 shares. The stock rose 5.52% to Rs.517.65. Volumes stood at 64138 shares in the last session.

Jindal Worldwide Ltd notched up volume of 24816 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7697 shares. The stock rose 7.12% to Rs.313.75. Volumes stood at 6135 shares in the last session.

