Imagicaaworld Entertainment incorporates WOS, Imagicaa Next

Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Imagicaaworld Entertainment announced that it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS), Imagicaa Next, on 16 June 2025.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, issued the Certificate of Incorporation on the same day.

Imagicaa Next will operate in the recreation and entertainment sector, offering services including entertainment, edu-tainment, phygital activities, and indoor entertainment.

The subsidiary was incorporated with an initial paid-up share capital of Rs 1,00,000, consisting of 10,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each, fully subscribed in cash. With this, Imagicaaworld Entertainment becomes the holding company of Imagicaa Next.

Imagicaaworld Entertainment owns and operates India's leading theme and water parks, including Imagicaa, WetnJoy, SaiTeerth, and Aqua Imagicaa at various locations.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 44.9% to Rs 15.16 crore on a 66.7% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 94.40 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The counter rose 0.95% to Rs 70.14 on the BSE.

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

