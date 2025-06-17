Nifty trades below 24,900 level; pharma shares under pressure

The key equity benchmarks traded with modest losses in morning trade, amid rising geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran. Market sentiment remains cautious, with geopolitical factors likely to shape further movement. Investors will closely track crude oil prices, the G7 summit, upcoming Bank of Japans policy decision and the outcome of the upcoming U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later this week. The Nifty hovered below the 24,900 level.

Pharma shares declined after advancing in the past trading session.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 216.53 points or 0.26% to 81,580.70. The Nifty 50 index fell 67.55 points or 0.27% to 24,878.30.

The broader market outperformed the headline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.28% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.44%. The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,129 shares rose and 1,355 shares fell. A total of 235 shares were unchanged. Buzzing Index: The Nifty pharma index declined 0.96% to 21,828.05. The index rose 0.25% in the past trading session. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 1.98%), Lupin (down 1.69%), Natco Pharma (down 1.07%), Zydus Lifesciences (down 0.96%), Granules India (down 0.9%), Cipla (down 0.8%), Mankind Pharma (down 0.77%), Aurobindo Pharma (down 0.75%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 0.74%) and Laurus Labs (down 0.65%) declined.