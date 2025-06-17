Nifty trades below 24,900 level; pharma shares under pressure

Pharma shares declined after advancing in the past trading session.
At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 216.53 points or 0.26% to 81,580.70. The Nifty 50 index fell 67.55 points or 0.27% to 24,878.30.
The broader market outperformed the headline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.28% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.44%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,129 shares rose and 1,355 shares fell. A total of 235 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty pharma index declined 0.96% to 21,828.05. The index rose 0.25% in the past trading session.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 1.98%), Lupin (down 1.69%), Natco Pharma (down 1.07%), Zydus Lifesciences (down 0.96%), Granules India (down 0.9%), Cipla (down 0.8%), Mankind Pharma (down 0.77%), Aurobindo Pharma (down 0.75%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 0.74%) and Laurus Labs (down 0.65%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Prostarm Info Systems advanced 3.36% after the firm has received a letter of intent (LoI) from Bihar State Power Generation Company (BSPGCL) for setting up a 30 MW/120 MWh standalone battery energy storage system (BESS).
AXISCADES Technologies hit upper circuit of 5% after the company announced a strategic alliance with Indra, a European defense and aerospace major, to jointly manufacture and develop cutting-edge systems in India.
