Volumes soar at Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd counter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd recorded volume of 3.57 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 29.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12001 shares

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd, P I Industries Ltd, Fortis Healthcare Ltd, Bikaji Foods International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 12 November 2025.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd clocked volume of 2.65 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 15.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17114 shares. The stock gained 13.00% to Rs.1,068.00. Volumes stood at 8253 shares in the last session.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd clocked volume of 2.65 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 15.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17114 shares. The stock gained 13.00% to Rs.1,068.00. Volumes stood at 8253 shares in the last session.

P I Industries Ltd recorded volume of 59244 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3950 shares. The stock lost 1.88% to Rs.3,710.00. Volumes stood at 1249 shares in the last session.

Fortis Healthcare Ltd saw volume of 6.38 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 14.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 44711 shares. The stock dropped 2.57% to Rs.959.95. Volumes stood at 32596 shares in the last session.

Bikaji Foods International Ltd saw volume of 1.66 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20235 shares. The stock increased 0.21% to Rs.723.70. Volumes stood at 26062 shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

