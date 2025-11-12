Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eternal gains after block deals

Eternal gains after block deals

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Eternal rose 1.78% to Rs 311.20 after the counter witnessed block deals in early trade today.

According to media reports, two significant block trades of Eternal's shares were executed on the NSE today, totaling approximately 90 lakh shares worth Rs 279.25 crore.

The stock is up 29.35% in six months and 18.87% in one year.

Eternal is an Indian multinational technology company. It is the parent company of Zomato, Blinkit, District and Hyperpure. The companys consolidated net profit dropped 63.07% to Rs 65 crore despite a 183.18% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 13,590 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

