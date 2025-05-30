Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at LMW Ltd counter

Volumes soar at LMW Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 11:17 AM IST
LMW Ltd recorded volume of 36954 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 296.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 125 shares

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd, Engineers India Ltd, Concord Biotech Ltd, Sobha Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 30 May 2025.

LMW Ltd recorded volume of 36954 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 296.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 125 shares. The stock lost 3.15% to Rs.16,840.00. Volumes stood at 126 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd clocked volume of 11.51 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 15.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 76436 shares. The stock gained 8.21% to Rs.160.10. Volumes stood at 55833 shares in the last session.

Engineers India Ltd clocked volume of 26.46 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.69 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.75% to Rs.229.95. Volumes stood at 10.02 lakh shares in the last session.

Concord Biotech Ltd notched up volume of 37980 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6311 shares. The stock rose 5.03% to Rs.1,750.85. Volumes stood at 12180 shares in the last session.

Sobha Ltd recorded volume of 37221 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6648 shares. The stock gained 3.28% to Rs.1,432.90. Volumes stood at 11681 shares in the last session.

First Published: May 30 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

