Focus Lighting & Fixtures consolidated net profit declines 88.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 30.39% to Rs 41.50 crore

Net profit of Focus Lighting & Fixtures declined 88.98% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 30.39% to Rs 41.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 59.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 61.23% to Rs 15.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 18.09% to Rs 183.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 223.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

