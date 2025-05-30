Yatra Online consolidated net profit rises 172.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 103.37% to Rs 218.97 crore

Net profit of Yatra Online rose 172.76% to Rs 15.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 103.37% to Rs 218.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 107.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 36.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 87.40% to Rs 791.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 422.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

218.97107.67791.44422.327.803.335.613.4823.4010.7466.0218.3913.375.4035.13-1.3015.225.5836.57-4.51

