Antony Waste Handling Cell consolidated net profit rises 45.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.51% to Rs 242.66 crore

Net profit of Antony Waste Handling Cell rose 45.45% to Rs 40.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.51% to Rs 242.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 210.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.99% to Rs 85.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 86.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.14% to Rs 933.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 871.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

242.66210.08933.61871.4121.0317.2120.8920.4642.6929.30164.48162.3424.5312.9194.52109.0840.0027.5085.3686.21

