Technocraft Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 20.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.52% to Rs 702.28 croreNet profit of Technocraft Industries (India) rose 20.23% to Rs 65.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 54.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.52% to Rs 702.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 592.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 3.03% to Rs 256.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 264.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.97% to Rs 2595.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2181.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
