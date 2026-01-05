Five-Star Business Finance allots 10,750 equity shares under ESOS

Five-Star Business Finance has allotted 10,750 equity shares under Five-Star Associate Stock Option Scheme, 2018 on 05 January 2026. The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs 29,45,33,548 consisting of 29,45,33,548 equity shares having a face value of Re 1.00 each to Rs 29,45,44,298 consisting of 29,45,44,298 equity shares having a face value of Re 1.00 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News