Five-Star Business Finance allots 10,750 equity shares under ESOS

Image
Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 2:31 PM IST
Five-Star Business Finance has allotted 10,750 equity shares under Five-Star Associate Stock Option Scheme, 2018 on 05 January 2026. The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs 29,45,33,548 consisting of 29,45,33,548 equity shares having a face value of Re 1.00 each to Rs 29,45,44,298 consisting of 29,45,44,298 equity shares having a face value of Re 1.00 each.

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 2:21 PM IST

