Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Motherson Electronic Components secures incentives under Govt's PLI scheme

Motherson Electronic Components secures incentives under Govt's PLI scheme

Image
Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Motherson Electronic Components (MECPL), a subsidiary of Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL), has successfully secured incentives under the Government of India's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme.

Under the latest approvals, MECPL has been included among the beneficiaries of the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) announced by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, for the production of enclosures for the consumer electronics industry. This development reaffirms Motherson's commitment to strengthening domestic manufacturing and contributing to Make in India.

These incentives are for six years, i.e., from FY 26 to FY 31, with an expected cumulative investment of Rs. 1,900 crore over the investment period. MECPL is looking to create over 5,000 employment opportunities at its plant in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, during the course of these incentives.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Board of DRC Systems India approves investment in DRC Systems EMEA LLC - FZ

Five-Star Business Finance allots 10,750 equity shares under ESOS

Rajesh Power Services receives LoA from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam

Bondada Engineering receives LoA from AP TRANSCO

British Pound net speculative shorts fall further

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story