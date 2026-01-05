Motherson Electronic Components secures incentives under Govt's PLI scheme

Motherson Electronic Components (MECPL), a subsidiary of Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL), has successfully secured incentives under the Government of India's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme.

Under the latest approvals, MECPL has been included among the beneficiaries of the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) announced by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, for the production of enclosures for the consumer electronics industry. This development reaffirms Motherson's commitment to strengthening domestic manufacturing and contributing to Make in India.

These incentives are for six years, i.e., from FY 26 to FY 31, with an expected cumulative investment of Rs. 1,900 crore over the investment period. MECPL is looking to create over 5,000 employment opportunities at its plant in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, during the course of these incentives.