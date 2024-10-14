Oil and Gas stocks slide

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Oil & Gas index decreasing 137.24 points or 0.46% at 30021.22 at 13:47 IST. Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 5.05%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.9%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.49%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.45%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.09%), were the top losers. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Oil India Ltd (up 0.84%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.49%), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.34%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 64.27 or 0.11% at 56535.82.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 25.21 points or 0.15% at 16666.08.

The Nifty 50 index was up 148.35 points or 0.59% at 25112.6.

The BSE Sensex index was up 542.88 points or 0.67% at 81924.24.

On BSE,1976 shares were trading in green, 2007 were trading in red and 151 were unchanged.

