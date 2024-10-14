Energy stocks edge lower

Energy stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Energy index decreasing 33.63 points or 0.26% at 12748.34 at 13:47 IST. Among the components of the BSE Energy index, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 5.05%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 3.11%),Mahanagar Gas Ltd (down 2.44%),Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 2.08%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.9%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd (down 1.88%), Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd (down 1.87%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 1.76%), Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 1.4%), and IRM Energy Ltd (down 1.32%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 1.41%), Coal India Ltd (up 1.23%), and Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 0.99%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 64.27 or 0.11% at 56535.82.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 25.21 points or 0.15% at 16666.08.

The Nifty 50 index was up 148.35 points or 0.59% at 25112.6.

The BSE Sensex index was up 542.88 points or 0.67% at 81924.24.

On BSE,1976 shares were trading in green, 2007 were trading in red and 151 were unchanged.

