Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Financial institutions must put in place adequate risk mitigation measures against risks posed by AI says RBI Governor

Financial institutions must put in place adequate risk mitigation measures against risks posed by AI says RBI Governor

Image
Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shaktikanta Das, Governor, Reserve Bank of India has stated that latest technological advancements such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) have opened new avenues of business and profit expansion for financial institutions. At the same time, these technologies also pose financial stability risks. The heavy reliance on AI can lead to concentration risks, especially when a small number of tech providers dominate the market. This could amplify systemic risks, as failures or disruptions in these systems may cascade across the entire financial sector. Das noted that the growing use of AI introduces new vulnerabilities, such as increased susceptibility to cyberattacks and data breaches. Additionally, AI's opacity makes it difficult to audit or interpret the algorithms which drive decisions. This could potentially lead to unpredictable consequences in the markets. Banks and other financial institutions must put in place adequate risk mitigation measures against all these risks. In the ultimate analysis, banks have to ride on the advantages of AI and Bigtech and not allow the latter to ride on them.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: Manufacturing, storage and selling of firecrackers in Delhi banned till Jan 1, 2025

ED raids IAS officer, others in Jal Jeevan Mission case in Jharkhand

TCS dividend 2024: Ex-date looms; Check payout date, yield, history, & more

Congress's top leadership involved in corruption linked to 'land grab': BJP

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 600 pts, at 82,000, Nifty above 25,100; IT, Bank gain over 1%

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story