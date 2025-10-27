Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at R R Kabel Ltd counter

Volumes soar at R R Kabel Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

R R Kabel Ltd clocked volume of 70707 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 18.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3747 shares

Birla Corporation Ltd, Welspun Corp Ltd, Zen Technologies Ltd, Firstsource Solutions Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 27 October 2025.

R R Kabel Ltd clocked volume of 70707 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 18.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3747 shares. The stock gained 7.06% to Rs.1,333.00. Volumes stood at 2603 shares in the last session.

Birla Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 23742 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 9.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2601 shares. The stock increased 1.53% to Rs.1,187.30. Volumes stood at 2861 shares in the last session.

Welspun Corp Ltd registered volume of 1.05 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11997 shares. The stock rose 4.69% to Rs.874.30. Volumes stood at 16087 shares in the last session.

Zen Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 1.32 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21124 shares. The stock dropped 3.94% to Rs.1,342.00. Volumes stood at 20250 shares in the last session.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd notched up volume of 1.79 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34479 shares. The stock rose 6.80% to Rs.348.90. Volumes stood at 28376 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

P N Gadgil Jewellers clocks Diwali sales of Rs 606 cr

Vikran Engineering gains on securing Rs 354-cr solar power project in Maharashtra

Dr Lal Pathlabs gains as board to mull bonus issue plan on 31st Oct'25

Godrej Properties receives RERA approval for its upcoming Worli project

Garuda Construction and Engineering standalone net profit rises 164.78% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story