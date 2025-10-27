Volumes soar at R R Kabel Ltd counter

R R Kabel Ltd clocked volume of 70707 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 18.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3747 shares
Birla Corporation Ltd, Welspun Corp Ltd, Zen Technologies Ltd, Firstsource Solutions Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 27 October 2025.
R R Kabel Ltd clocked volume of 70707 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 18.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3747 shares. The stock gained 7.06% to Rs.1,333.00. Volumes stood at 2603 shares in the last session.
Birla Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 23742 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 9.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2601 shares. The stock increased 1.53% to Rs.1,187.30. Volumes stood at 2861 shares in the last session.
Welspun Corp Ltd registered volume of 1.05 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11997 shares. The stock rose 4.69% to Rs.874.30. Volumes stood at 16087 shares in the last session.
Zen Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 1.32 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21124 shares. The stock dropped 3.94% to Rs.1,342.00. Volumes stood at 20250 shares in the last session.
Firstsource Solutions Ltd notched up volume of 1.79 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34479 shares. The stock rose 6.80% to Rs.348.90. Volumes stood at 28376 shares in the last session.
