Dr Lal Pathlabs gains as board to mull bonus issue plan on 31st Oct'25

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Dr Lal PathLabs added 2.58% to Rs 3,123.20 after the company's board is scheduled to meet on 31 October 2025 to consider a bonus share issue.

Additionally, the board will consider and approve unaudited standalone & consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2025.

Further, the companys board will also consider the declaration of 2nd interim dividend, if any, on the companys equity shares for FY26.

Dr. Lal PathLabs is a provider of diagnostic and related healthcare tests and services in India. The company offer patients and healthcare providers a broad range of diagnostic and related healthcare tests and services for use in core testing, patient diagnosis and the prevention, monitoring and treatment of disease and other health conditions.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 24.4% to Rs 132.40 crore on 11.3% increase in net sales to Rs 669.80 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

