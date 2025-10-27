Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vikran Engineering gains on securing Rs 354-cr solar power project in Maharashtra

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Vikran Engineering jumped 4.63% to Rs 103.49 after the company announced that it has received a letter of award (LOA) from Ellume Energy MH SolarOne (SPV) worth Rs 354.21 crore.

According to the companys exchange filing, the order is for the development of a 100 MW AC cumulative capacity grid-interactive solar PV power project in Maharashtra. The contract entails turnkey engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) for the entire 100 MW AC solar power project.

The total project size is Rs 354.21 crore and is scheduled to be executed within 12 months.

The company clarified that neither its promoters nor any members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding authority. It further confirmed that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction under applicable regulations.

Vikran Engineering provides end-to-end services from conceptualization, design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning on a turnkey basis and has a presence across multiple sectors, including power, water, and railway infrastructure.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the companys standalone net profit and revenue from operations jumped 31.7% and 17% respectively in Q1 FY26.

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

