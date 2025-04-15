Advait Energy soars after bagging major power supply project in Gujarat

Advait Energy Transitions advanced 5.61% to Rs 1303.10 after the company announced that it has been confirmed as the L1 (lowest bidder) successful bidder for a power supply project in Gujarat.

Specifically, the company secured the turnkey contract for the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of 11KV Medium Voltage Covered Conductor (MVCC) systems, including accessories, to enhance the reliability of the power network in the Bhavnagar Circle of PGVCL.

This project, under the system improvement (SI) scheme, is to be completed within 12 months.

The company further stated that it will provide further details on the same in a separate announcement once the letter of intent or award is received.

Advait Energy Transitions (formerly known as Advait Infratech) is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of power transmission products such as stringing tools, OPGW and OFC cables, ACS, ERS, and OPGW joint boxes, which are the products and solutions tailored for power transmission, substation, and telec.

The company's consolidated net profit advanced 27.2% to Rs 9.78 crore on a 35.4% jump in net sales to Rs 98.45 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

