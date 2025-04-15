Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Advait Energy soars after bagging major power supply project in Gujarat

Advait Energy soars after bagging major power supply project in Gujarat

Image
Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Advait Energy Transitions advanced 5.61% to Rs 1303.10 after the company announced that it has been confirmed as the L1 (lowest bidder) successful bidder for a power supply project in Gujarat.

Specifically, the company secured the turnkey contract for the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of 11KV Medium Voltage Covered Conductor (MVCC) systems, including accessories, to enhance the reliability of the power network in the Bhavnagar Circle of PGVCL.

This project, under the system improvement (SI) scheme, is to be completed within 12 months.

The company further stated that it will provide further details on the same in a separate announcement once the letter of intent or award is received.

Advait Energy Transitions (formerly known as Advait Infratech) is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of power transmission products such as stringing tools, OPGW and OFC cables, ACS, ERS, and OPGW joint boxes, which are the products and solutions tailored for power transmission, substation, and telec.

The company's consolidated net profit advanced 27.2% to Rs 9.78 crore on a 35.4% jump in net sales to Rs 98.45 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's wholesales price inflation eases down to 2.05% in March

G M Breweries standalone net profit declines 30.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Board of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services to consider increase in borrowing limits

Bharti Airtel partners with Blinkit for 10-min SIM cards delivery

Advait Energy Transitions successfully bids for 11KV MVCC of Amreli Circle of PGVCL

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story