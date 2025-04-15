G M Breweries standalone net profit declines 30.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.93% to Rs 169.33 crore

Net profit of G M Breweries declined 30.22% to Rs 60.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 86.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.93% to Rs 169.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 159.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.84% to Rs 129.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 151.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.47% to Rs 636.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 615.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

169.33159.85636.57615.2316.9615.7718.4817.4569.0096.14165.14187.3468.3294.51159.96181.2160.4686.64129.04151.52

