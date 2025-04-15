Home / Markets / Capital Market News / G M Breweries standalone net profit declines 30.22% in the March 2025 quarter

G M Breweries standalone net profit declines 30.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Sales rise 5.93% to Rs 169.33 crore

Net profit of G M Breweries declined 30.22% to Rs 60.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 86.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.93% to Rs 169.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 159.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.84% to Rs 129.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 151.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.47% to Rs 636.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 615.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales169.33159.85 6 636.57615.23 3 OPM %16.9615.77 -18.4817.45 - PBDT69.0096.14 -28 165.14187.34 -12 PBT68.3294.51 -28 159.96181.21 -12 NP60.4686.64 -30 129.04151.52 -15

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

