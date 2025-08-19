BSE SME Icodex Publishing Solutions faces rough debut

Shares of Icodex Publishing Solutions was trading at Rs 77.55 on the BSE, a discount of 23.97% compared with the issue price of Rs 102.The scrip was listed at Rs 81.60, a discount of 20% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.
The counter hit a high of Rs 81.60 and a low of Rs 77.55. About 1.33 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.
Icodex Publishing Solutions' IPO was subscribed 3.80%. The issue opened for bidding on 11 August 2025 and it closed on 13 August 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 98 to 102 per share.
The IPO comprised 41,20,800 equity shares, including a fresh issue of 33,96,000 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 7,24,800 equity shares.
The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for purchase of new office space, purchase of hardware for new office, working capital purposes and general corporate purposes.
Icodex Publishing Solutions is engaged in software product development for scholarly publishing. Its software products assist in the publication of research papers, studies, and academic articles, helping researchers, academicians, and scholars in their respective fields. The company specializes in developing and providing publishing products and software that support the entire publishing process, from manuscript preparation to print and digital content distribution. As of 31 January 2025, the company had total 116 permanent employees.
The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 21.88 crore and net profit of Rs 8.96 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app