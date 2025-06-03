Transrail Lighting rises after securing orders worth Rs 534 cr

Transrail Lighting gained 2.75% to Rs 655.95 after the company announced that it has secured fresh domestic and international orders worth Rs 534 crore.

Randeep Narang, MD & CEO, said, We are pleased to begin the new financial year with a steady build-up in order inflows, led by wins in our core transmission & distribution segment. These new orders also include our biggest substation job, which we are going to execute in Africa. With FY26 order intake already crossing Rs 1,600 crore, we remain focused on efficient execution and timely delivery.

Transrail Lighting is one of the leading EPC players in the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) segment, along with Civil, Railways, and Poles & Lighting, having a footprint across 58 countries.