Volumes spurt at Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd counter

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd, Akzo Nobel India Ltd, Gujarat Gas Ltd, Wockhardt Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 02 December 2025.

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd registered volume of 4209.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 114.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 36.64 lakh shares. The stock slipped 6.94% to Rs.97.24. Volumes stood at 36.6 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd recorded volume of 232.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 60.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.85 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.47% to Rs.303.60. Volumes stood at 1.25 lakh shares in the last session. Akzo Nobel India Ltd recorded volume of 5.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 25.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20245 shares. The stock gained 7.96% to Rs.3,562.00. Volumes stood at 15705 shares in the last session. Gujarat Gas Ltd notched up volume of 17.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.57 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.08% to Rs.404.85. Volumes stood at 1.07 lakh shares in the last session.