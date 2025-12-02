Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd registered volume of 4209.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 114.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 36.64 lakh shares

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd, Akzo Nobel India Ltd, Gujarat Gas Ltd, Wockhardt Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 02 December 2025.

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd registered volume of 4209.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 114.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 36.64 lakh shares. The stock slipped 6.94% to Rs.97.24. Volumes stood at 36.6 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd recorded volume of 232.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 60.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.85 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.47% to Rs.303.60. Volumes stood at 1.25 lakh shares in the last session.

Akzo Nobel India Ltd recorded volume of 5.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 25.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20245 shares. The stock gained 7.96% to Rs.3,562.00. Volumes stood at 15705 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Gas Ltd notched up volume of 17.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.57 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.08% to Rs.404.85. Volumes stood at 1.07 lakh shares in the last session.

Wockhardt Ltd recorded volume of 143.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17.30 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.00% to Rs.1,501.70. Volumes stood at 131.92 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Natco Pharma announces change in senior management

Siemens announces change in senior management

Total gross enrolments under Atal Pension Yojana cross 8.34 crore

Apollo Micro Systems jumps after receiving DPIIT nod to build defence equipment

Omaxe repays obligation towards SWAHIM funding for two residential projects

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story