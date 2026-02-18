Volumes spurt at C.E. Info Systems Ltd counter

C.E. Info Systems Ltd notched up volume of 9.91 lakh shares by 10:24 IST on NSE, a 9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.10 lakh shares

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd, Apar Industries Ltd, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 18 February 2026.

C.E. Info Systems Ltd notched up volume of 9.91 lakh shares by 10:24 IST on NSE, a 9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.10 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.86% to Rs.1,187.50. Volumes stood at 1.68 lakh shares in the last session.

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd notched up volume of 35.73 lakh shares by 10:24 IST on NSE, a 2.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.08 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.46% to Rs.325.60. Volumes stood at 9.25 lakh shares in the last session. Apar Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 1.12 lakh shares by 10:24 IST on NSE, a 2.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 44329 shares. The stock increased 2.72% to Rs.9,815.50. Volumes stood at 31823 shares in the last session. Kajaria Ceramics Ltd witnessed volume of 4.23 lakh shares by 10:24 IST on NSE, a 2.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.79 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.61% to Rs.1,004.00. Volumes stood at 2.94 lakh shares in the last session.