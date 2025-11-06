Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zydus Life Q2 PAT spurts 38% YoY to Rs 1,259 cr

Zydus Life Q2 PAT spurts 38% YoY to Rs 1,259 cr

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 2:35 PM IST
Zydus Lifesciences reported 38.12% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,258.60 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 911.2 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased 18.07% year on year (YoY) to Rs 6,037.9 crore in Q2 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 32.77% to Rs 1,687.4 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 1270.89 crore in Q2 FY25.

EBITDA for the quarter was Rs 2,015.80 crore, up 37.93% YoY. EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 32.9% as against 27.9% in Q2 FY25.

The India Formulations business reported revenues of Rs 1,593.1 crore in Q2 FY26, an 8% year-on-year increase, accounting for 26% of consolidated revenues. The branded formulations segment grew 9% YoY, outpacing market growth, supported by strong traction in innovation products and pillar brands. During the quarter, the company launched VaxiFlu, Indias first trivalent influenza vaccine, in line with WHOs global recommendations. The business outperformed the Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IPM) in key therapies such as cardiology, gynecology, and the super specialty segment of oncology, where it continued to maintain its leadership position. The chronic portfolio share rose steadily to 44.5%, an improvement of 500 basis points over the past three years, according to IQVIA MAT September 2025 data.

The Consumer Wellness business reported revenues of Rs 637.4 crore in Q2 FY26, a 31% year-on-year increase, contributing 11% of total revenues. During the quarter, the company completed the acquisition of UK-based Comfort Click Limited (CCL), its first international acquisition in the wellness segment. The move is expected to significantly enhance the companys global presence across key markets in the UK, EU, and the US. CCL is one of the fastest-growing digital consumer healthcare platforms in the high-growth Vitamins, Minerals, and Supplements (VMS) space, generating most of its revenues through e-commerce and direct-to-consumer (D2C) channels. Its portfolio includes three brands WeightWorld, offering plant-based supplements, vitamins, minerals, and sports nutrition for adults; Maxmedix, a specialty VMS gummy brand catering to pediatric nutritional needs; and Animigo, a natural pet VMS brand offering a range of pet care products.

The US Formulations business reported revenues of Rs 2,743.7 crore in Q2 FY26, reflecting a 14% year-on-year growth but a 14% decline quarter-on-quarter, contributing 45% of consolidated revenues. In constant currency terms, revenues stood at US$ 313 million. During the quarter, the company launched 7 new products, filed 6 ANDAs and received approval for 4 ANDAs, including 1 tentative approval. On the specialty front, in October 2025, the company launched Beizray (albumin solubilized docetaxel injection), further strengthening its 505(b)(2) portfolio. Additionally, the company received its first Notice of Compliance (NOC) in Canada with approval from Health Canada for Varenicline tablets 0.5 mg & 1 mg, bringing the total NOCs received so far to 3, including 2 approvals in October 2025.

The International Markets Formulations business reported revenues of Rs 751.3 crore in Q2 FY26, up 39% YoY, contributing 12% of consolidated revenues, driven by broad-based growth across emerging markets and Europe.

The Medtech business posted revenues of Rs 153.2 crore, accounting for 3% of consolidated revenues, following the completion of 100% acquisition of Amplitude Surgical, after acquiring the remaining 14.4% stake in October 2025.

The API business registered revenues of Rs 147.2 crore, up 23% YoY, representing 2% of consolidated revenues.

Meanwhile, the Alliances & Others segment reported revenues of Rs 12 crore, down 85% YoY, contributing 0.2% of consolidated revenues.

Dr. Sharvil Patel, MD, Zydus Lifesciences, Our strong performance this quarter reaffirms the power of our diversified business model and our execution capabilities across geographies and verticals. We delivered robust revenue growth and industry-leading profitability, aided by consistent outperformance in our US and India formulations businesses, sustained high growth in International Markets as well as strategic acquisitions in Wellness and MedTech. These results reflect our commitment to sustainable growth and global expansion, anchored in quality, compliance, and patient-centric innovation.

The Zydus Group with an overarching purpose of empowering people with freedom to live healthier and more fulfilled lives, is an innovative, global life-sciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies. The group employs over 27000 people worldwide and is driven by its mission to unlock new possibilities in lifesciences through quality healthcare solutions that impact lives.

Shares of Zydus Lifesciences declined 2.12% to Rs 952.20 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

