Volumes spurt at Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd counter

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, Graphite India Ltd, HEG Ltd, Gujarat Gas Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 31 December 2025.

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd registered volume of 28.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.74 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.54% to Rs.1,288.10. Volumes stood at 4.04 lakh shares in the last session.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd registered volume of 312.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19.62 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.21% to Rs.157.65. Volumes stood at 15.44 lakh shares in the last session. Graphite India Ltd saw volume of 109.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.76 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.25% to Rs.642.05. Volumes stood at 13.14 lakh shares in the last session. HEG Ltd notched up volume of 221.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27.53 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.61% to Rs.634.40. Volumes stood at 47.15 lakh shares in the last session.