Volumes spurt at Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd counter

Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd registered volume of 28.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.74 lakh shares

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, Graphite India Ltd, HEG Ltd, Gujarat Gas Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 31 December 2025.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd registered volume of 312.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19.62 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.21% to Rs.157.65. Volumes stood at 15.44 lakh shares in the last session.

Graphite India Ltd saw volume of 109.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.76 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.25% to Rs.642.05. Volumes stood at 13.14 lakh shares in the last session.

HEG Ltd notched up volume of 221.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27.53 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.61% to Rs.634.40. Volumes stood at 47.15 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat Gas Ltd notched up volume of 22.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.12 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.15% to Rs.411.60. Volumes stood at 3.23 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

