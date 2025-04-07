Trishakti Inds secures Rs 3-cr order from L&T

Trishakti Industries announced that it has secured a significant order worth Rs 2.5 crore from Larsen & Toubro (L&T).

Under this contract, the company will deploy advanced earth-moving heavy equipment worth Rs 2.5 crore to support L&Ts ongoing metro project, to be executed within 2 months.

Trishakti Industries provides infrastructure and oil & gas exploration services.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services. A strong, customer-focused approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.

Shares of Trishakti Industries fell 6.06% to Rs 134.05, while shares of Larsen & Toubro declined 6.73% to Rs 3,040 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News