Volumes spurt at Gland Pharma Ltd counter

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd, ABB India Ltd, Gillette India Ltd, Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 29 January 2026.

Gland Pharma Ltd registered volume of 27.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 28.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 95695 shares. The stock rose 7.13% to Rs.1,810.10. Volumes stood at 2.33 lakh shares in the last session.

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd registered volume of 90.56 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.87 lakh shares. The stock slipped 11.38% to Rs.444.25. Volumes stood at 8.98 lakh shares in the last session. ABB India Ltd notched up volume of 21.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.56 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.37% to Rs.5,516.00. Volumes stood at 4.19 lakh shares in the last session. Gillette India Ltd saw volume of 1.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20794 shares. The stock increased 4.51% to Rs.8,223.00. Volumes stood at 16644 shares in the last session.