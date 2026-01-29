Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit declines 14.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit declines 14.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 2:33 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales rise 5.26% to Rs 30.00 crore

Net profit of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) declined 14.72% to Rs 13.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.26% to Rs 30.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 28.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales30.0028.50 5 OPM %74.9055.12 -PBDT20.5716.56 24 PBT15.9716.49 -3 NP13.2715.56 -15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Apar Industries consolidated net profit rises 19.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Provident Cedar Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Creamline Dairy Products standalone net profit declines 87.61% in the December 2025 quarter

Banaras Beads standalone net profit rises 16.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Gillette India standalone net profit rises 36.91% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story