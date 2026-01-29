Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit declines 14.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.26% to Rs 30.00 croreNet profit of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) declined 14.72% to Rs 13.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.26% to Rs 30.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 28.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales30.0028.50 5 OPM %74.9055.12 -PBDT20.5716.56 24 PBT15.9716.49 -3 NP13.2715.56 -15
