Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit declines 14.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.26% to Rs 30.00 crore

Net profit of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) declined 14.72% to Rs 13.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.26% to Rs 30.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 28.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.30.0028.5074.9055.1220.5716.5615.9716.4913.2715.56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News