Volumes spurt at Indiamart Intermesh Ltd counter

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Indiamart Intermesh Ltd notched up volume of 28.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.34 lakh shares

Avanti Feeds Ltd, Godrej Industries Ltd, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd, Welspun Corp Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 02 May 2024.

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd notched up volume of 28.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.34 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.29% to Rs.2,863.20. Volumes stood at 98153 shares in the last session.

Avanti Feeds Ltd saw volume of 44.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.53 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.33% to Rs.555.55. Volumes stood at 15.15 lakh shares in the last session.

Godrej Industries Ltd clocked volume of 31.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.89 lakh shares. The stock lost 6.57% to Rs.897.45. Volumes stood at 18.47 lakh shares in the last session.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd notched up volume of 60.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.38 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.17% to Rs.1,302.70. Volumes stood at 18.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Welspun Corp Ltd saw volume of 34.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.75 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.64% to Rs.601.80. Volumes stood at 1.64 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: May 02 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

