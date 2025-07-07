Persistent Systems Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Persistent Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 5845.5, down 0.86% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 27.46% in last one year as compared to a 4.67% rally in NIFTY and a 3.19% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Persistent Systems Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5845.5, down 0.86% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 25457.5. The Sensex is at 83424.07, down 0.01%.Persistent Systems Ltd has added around 0.95% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Persistent Systems Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39166.55, down 0.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.54 lakh shares in last one month.