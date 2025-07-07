Sigachi Industries board appoints Lijo Chacko as Deputy Group CEO

Sigachi Industries said that its board has approved the appointment of Lijo Stephen Chacko as deputy group chief executive officer (Dy. Group CEO) of the company with effect from 07 July 2025.

Lijo Chacko is the chief executive officer Middle East & Africa at Sigachi Industries. He is a cross-sectoral leader with a rich background spanning defence, industrial manufacturing, and the development sector.

With a proven record in building strategic partnerships, managing complex operations, and driving organizational transformation, Lijo brings a rare blend of experience and insight to the global leadership team at Sigachi.

Lijo is a graduate of the Naval College of Engineering and a certified mountaineer from the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute. He is also an alumnus of Yale University, the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, the Institute of Development Studies, and the Robert Bosch Foundation. He is a fellow of the Institution of Engineers and a member of the Institute of Directors.