Sigachi Industries board appoints Lijo Chacko as Deputy Group CEO

Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Sigachi Industries said that its board has approved the appointment of Lijo Stephen Chacko as deputy group chief executive officer (Dy. Group CEO) of the company with effect from 07 July 2025.

Lijo Chacko is the chief executive officer Middle East & Africa at Sigachi Industries. He is a cross-sectoral leader with a rich background spanning defence, industrial manufacturing, and the development sector.

With a proven record in building strategic partnerships, managing complex operations, and driving organizational transformation, Lijo brings a rare blend of experience and insight to the global leadership team at Sigachi.

Lijo is a graduate of the Naval College of Engineering and a certified mountaineer from the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute. He is also an alumnus of Yale University, the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, the Institute of Development Studies, and the Robert Bosch Foundation. He is a fellow of the Institution of Engineers and a member of the Institute of Directors.

Sigachi Industries is one of the leading manufacturers of Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) in the domestic as well as the international market, supplying essential molecules for pharma excipients, nutraceuticals, cosmetics and food industries.

The companys consolidated net profit tanked 11.8% to Rs 13.27 crore on a 23.1% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 128.20 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The scrip shed 0.93% to currently trade at Rs 44.61 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

