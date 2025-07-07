Power Finance Corporation Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 410.75, down 0.6% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 25.28% in last one year as compared to a 4.67% rally in NIFTY and a 13.78% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 410.75, down 0.6% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 25457.5. The Sensex is at 83424.07, down 0.01%.Power Finance Corporation Ltd has eased around 4.7% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26866.3, down 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 75.31 lakh shares in last one month.