Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Finance Corporation Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Power Finance Corporation Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 410.75, down 0.6% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 25.28% in last one year as compared to a 4.67% rally in NIFTY and a 13.78% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 410.75, down 0.6% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 25457.5. The Sensex is at 83424.07, down 0.01%.Power Finance Corporation Ltd has eased around 4.7% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26866.3, down 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 75.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 412.3, down 0.76% on the day. Power Finance Corporation Ltd tumbled 25.28% in last one year as compared to a 4.67% rally in NIFTY and a 13.78% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 7.86 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ABB India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

CMS Info Systems appoints Anush Raghavan as Chief Business Officer

Sensex drops marginally, Nifty trades near 25,450; VIX jumps 1.72%

Senco Gold hits the roof after total revenue climbs 28% YoY in Q1

Godavari Biorefineries' anti-cancer patent now validated in Spain and the UK

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story