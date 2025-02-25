Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Volumes spurt at Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd counter

Feb 25 2025
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd notched up volume of 43.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.33 lakh shares

Gland Pharma Ltd, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, Adani Power Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 February 2025.

Gland Pharma Ltd registered volume of 12.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.52 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.68% to Rs.1,596.80. Volumes stood at 3.48 lakh shares in the last session.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd recorded volume of 75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13.14 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.66% to Rs.876.20. Volumes stood at 10.38 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 12.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.21 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.41% to Rs.6,123.95. Volumes stood at 72078 shares in the last session.

Adani Power Ltd witnessed volume of 184.56 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 34.15 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.82% to Rs.506.85. Volumes stood at 19.26 lakh shares in the last session.

Feb 25 2025

