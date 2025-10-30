Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dr. Reddy's, Shaily Engineering tumble after delay in Semaglutide approval

Dr. Reddy's, Shaily Engineering tumble after delay in Semaglutide approval

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 10:32 AM IST
Shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and Shaily Engineering Plastics slumped after the drug major informed the exchanges about a delay in approval for its Semaglutide injection in the Canadian market.

Dr. Reddys Laboratories (down 4.67%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (down 11.29%) tumbled.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, Dr. Reddys Laboratories said it has received a Notice of Non-Compliance (NON) from Canadas Pharmaceutical Drugs Directorate regarding its Semaglutide injection application, seeking additional information and clarifications. The company said it will respond promptly within the stipulated timeline and remains confident in the products quality, safety, and comparability.

Semaglutide, a popular diabetes and weight-loss drug, is the generic version of Ozempic, developed by Novo Nordisk.

The update weighed on shares of Shaily Engineering Plastics, which manufactures drug delivery devices, including Semaglutide pens, for Dr. Reddys. As per Shailys FY25 annual report, Dr. Reddys is among its top pharmaceutical clients.

During the first quarter of FY26, Shailys management had highlighted that the healthcare segments contribution to total revenue doubled to 31%, driven by rising demand for Semaglutide pens. To meet this demand, the company had installed 19 new injection moulding machines and a dedicated assembly and printing line, adding 25 million pens per annum in additional capacity.

The company also revealed plans to add another 25 million-pen line for a different Semaglutide variant, with a total capex of Rs 125 crore for FY26.

"We have 60% of generic market share on semaglutide across the markets that are opening up," managing director Amit Sanghvi had said during the companys Q1FY26 earnings call.

The delay in Dr. Reddys approval has raised concerns about potential near-term demand softness for Shailys key product line.

While the delay may impact short-term demand visibility for Shaily, analysts remain optimistic about the long-term growth prospects of Semaglutide-linked supplies amid booming global demand for GLP-1-based therapies. As per Shailys FY25 annual report, the global Semaglutide market, valued at $28.4 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $93.6 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% on rising diabetes and obesity cases.

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

