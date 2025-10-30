Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brigade Enterprises Q2 PAT rises 37% YoY to Rs 163 cr

Brigade Enterprises Q2 PAT rises 37% YoY to Rs 163 cr

Brigade Enterprises reported 36.57% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 162.50 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 118.98 crore reported in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations grew 29.02% YoY to Rs 1,383.37 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) for the September 2025 quarter stood at Rs 195.55 crore, up 17.55% on a YoY basis.

On the segmental front, real estate revenue stood at Rs 951 crore, up 31% from Rs 727 crore reported in Q2 FY25, revenue from leasing stood at Rs 341 crore, registering a 17% growth compared to Q2 FY25, while hospitality revenue in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 138 crore, reflecting a 16% increase over Q2 FY25.

Net bookings in the real estate segment for Q2 FY26 stood at 1.90 million sq. ft., with a sales value of Rs 2,034 crore. Collections for the quarter stood at Rs 2,003 crore.

Pavitra Shankar, managing director, Brigade Enterprises, said, We are entering the second half of the fiscal year with strong tailwinds. We have a robust business development and launch pipeline across our key markets, as well as healthy leasing activity and growth in the hospitality business. Operational performance has also grown substantially since the prior year, and business sentiment remains positive.

Meanwhile, the companys board has inducted Debashis Chatterjee as an Independent Director for a consecutive period of five years with effect from 29 October 2025, subject to shareholders approval.

Brigade Enterprises is one of Indias leading property developers. The company has developed properties in cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Gift City-Gujarat, Thiruvananthapuram, Mangaluru and Chikkamagaluru with developments across residential, office, retail and hotels.

The scrip shed 0.69% to Rs 1,026.75 on the BSE.

