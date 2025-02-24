Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Volumes spurt at Pfizer Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd, Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, 360 ONE WAM Ltd, Data Patterns (India) Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 February 2025.

Pfizer Ltd notched up volume of 9.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 51359 shares. The stock rose 5.50% to Rs.4,320.35. Volumes stood at 16716 shares in the last session.

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd notched up volume of 23.57 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.55 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.89% to Rs.385.00. Volumes stood at 4.36 lakh shares in the last session.

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd notched up volume of 26.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.95 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.03% to Rs.771.20. Volumes stood at 37.38 lakh shares in the last session.

360 ONE WAM Ltd recorded volume of 23.65 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.18 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.84% to Rs.1,028.70. Volumes stood at 4.82 lakh shares in the last session.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd notched up volume of 24.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.52 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.43% to Rs.1,622.50. Volumes stood at 9.46 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

