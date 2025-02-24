Bharti Airtel enters into strategic partnership with Apple

For offering Apple TV+ and Apple Music streaming services to Airtel customers

Bharti Airtel and Apple have entered into a strategic partnership to bring the highly acclaimed Apple TV+ streaming services and Apple Music to Airtel customers. All Home Wi-Fi customers on plans starting Rs. 999 will get access to the captivating content of Apple TV+ with the option to stream content on multiple devices while on the move. Additionally, postpaid customers on plans starting Rs. 999 will get access to Apple TV+ and can enjoy 6 months of free Apple Music that features a vast catalog of both Indian and global music.

This strategic partnership with Apple will allow Airtel customers to get exclusive access to premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment. Additionally, Apple Music's unmatched library across multiple languages such as English, Hindi, and more, ensures an unparalleled audio experience.

