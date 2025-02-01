Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Quess Corp Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Quess Corp Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Quess Corp Ltd registered volume of 7.82 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 54.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14288 shares

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, Bandhan Bank Ltd, Escorts Kubota Ltd, Whirlpool of India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 01 February 2025.

Quess Corp Ltd registered volume of 7.82 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 54.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14288 shares. The stock rose 6.90% to Rs.636.40. Volumes stood at 11392 shares in the last session.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd recorded volume of 30.14 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.87 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.88% to Rs.58.98. Volumes stood at 15.46 lakh shares in the last session.

Bandhan Bank Ltd recorded volume of 5.34 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.38 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.99% to Rs.152.95. Volumes stood at 3.8 lakh shares in the last session.

Escorts Kubota Ltd notched up volume of 4664 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2828 shares. The stock slipped 3.26% to Rs.3,508.50. Volumes stood at 1552 shares in the last session.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Budget 2025: Sensex up 200 pts, at 77,700; Rs 1.5 trn for states' infra spend: FM

Latest LIVE: Even BJP supporters save Rs 25K a month under AAP schemes, claims Kejriwal

Kaveri Seeds, other gain up to 13% as budget aims agri-productivity boost

Budget 2025 LIVE news: New Income Tax Bill to be announced next week, says FM Sitharaman

Budget 2025: Social security, healthcare schemes to help 10 mn gig workers

Whirlpool of India Ltd recorded volume of 20007 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12343 shares. The stock gained 2.82% to Rs.1,172.15. Volumes stood at 87774 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ashok Leyland sales up 8% in Jan'25

Mahindra & Mahindra records 15% rise in tractors sales in Jan

Our economy is fastest growing among all major economies, says FM Sitharaman

HBL Engineering consortium wins order worth Rs 410 cr

Camlin Fine Sciences resumes operations at its Dahej unit

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story