Volumes spurt at Quess Corp Ltd counter

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, Bandhan Bank Ltd, Escorts Kubota Ltd, Whirlpool of India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 01 February 2025.

Quess Corp Ltd registered volume of 7.82 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 54.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14288 shares. The stock rose 6.90% to Rs.636.40. Volumes stood at 11392 shares in the last session.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd recorded volume of 30.14 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.87 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.88% to Rs.58.98. Volumes stood at 15.46 lakh shares in the last session.

Bandhan Bank Ltd recorded volume of 5.34 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.38 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.99% to Rs.152.95. Volumes stood at 3.8 lakh shares in the last session.

Escorts Kubota Ltd notched up volume of 4664 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2828 shares. The stock slipped 3.26% to Rs.3,508.50. Volumes stood at 1552 shares in the last session.

Whirlpool of India Ltd recorded volume of 20007 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12343 shares. The stock gained 2.82% to Rs.1,172.15. Volumes stood at 87774 shares in the last session.

