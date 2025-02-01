Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Our economy is fastest growing among all major economies, says FM Sitharaman

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting her eighth Union Budget 2025 on Saturday said that Our economy is the fastest growing among all major economies. Our development track record for the past 10 years and structural reforms have drawn global attention. Confidence in India's capability and potential has only grown in this period. We see the next 5 years as a unique opportunity to realise sabka vikas, stimulating balanced growth of all regions." The proposed development measures in Budget 2025 span ten broad areas focusing on Garib, Youth, Annadata and Nari. The Budget for the fiscal year beginning April 2025 (FY2025-26) will be the 14th consecutive Budget under the Narendra Modi government since 2014, including two interim Budgets presented before the general elections in 2019 and 2024.

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

