Union Bank of India slides after missing loan growth and deposit guidance

Union Bank of India tumbled 5.02% to Rs 124.75 after the bank missed its loan growth and deposit guidance for the financial year 2025.

The banks management had previously guided a deposit growth range of 9% to 11% and a loan growth target of 11% to 13% for FY25. However, the bank fell short of these projections.

Total advances of the bank stood at Rs 9,82,875 crore, which grew by 8.62% Y-o-Y as of 31st March 2025. Similarly, total deposit of the bank was at Rs 13,09,750 crore, which grew by 7.22% Y-o-Y as of 31st March 2025.

Sequentially, total advances rose 3.55% while total deposits rose 7.66% as of 31 March 2025 versus 31 December 2024.

Domestic CASA deposits stood at Rs 4,26,242 crore during the quarter, registering a growth of 3.94% year-on-year (YoY) and 7.84% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

The banks total global business as of 31 March 2025 stood at Rs 22,92,625 crore, up 7.82% YoY and 5.86% QoQ.

Union Bank of India is engaged in the business of treasury operations, corporate and wholesale banking, retail banking operations, and other banking operations. The Government of India held a 74.76% stake in the bank.

Also Read

The banks standalone net profit jumped 28.23% to Rs 4,603.63 crore on a 7.67% increase in total income to Rs 31,374.5 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News