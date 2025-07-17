Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godawari Power sizzles on securing environmental clearance for Raipur steel plant

Godawari Power sizzles on securing environmental clearance for Raipur steel plant

Image
Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
Godawari Power & Ispat surged 4.40% to Rs 194.50 after the company received a crucial environmental clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC).

The approval paves the way for setting up a 2 million ton integrated steel plant at Village Sarora, in Tilda tehsil, Raipur district, Chhattisgarh.

The green signal was granted during the 7th meeting of the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) for industrial projects, held on 9 July 2025. The minutes of the meeting were uploaded on the Ministrys website on 16 July 2025.

According to the company, the plant will be built in two phases of 1 million ton each.

Godawari Power & Ispat is a fully integrated steel company that operates across the entire steel value chain.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Godawari Power & Ispat rose 1.35% to Rs 221.26 crore while net sales declined 4.04% to Rs 1468.08 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

