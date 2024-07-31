Volumes spurt at Torrent Power Ltd counter

Torrent Power Ltd notched up volume of 130.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.22 lakh shares Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd, CCL Products (India) Ltd, KFin Technologies Ltd, Granules India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 31 July 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Torrent Power Ltd notched up volume of 130.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.22 lakh shares. The stock rose 15.92% to Rs.1,856.15. Volumes stood at 7.86 lakh shares in the last session.

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd recorded volume of 56.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.76 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.90% to Rs.1,009.05. Volumes stood at 7.02 lakh shares in the last session.

CCL Products (India) Ltd registered volume of 14.82 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.05 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.85% to Rs.657.05. Volumes stood at 84952 shares in the last session.

KFin Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 48.85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.15 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.03% to Rs.879.75. Volumes stood at 13.6 lakh shares in the last session.

Granules India Ltd registered volume of 115.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19.79 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.66% to Rs.628.20. Volumes stood at 49.61 lakh shares in the last session.

